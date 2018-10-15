Want some food with your basketball?

Target Center (600 N 1st Av., Minneapolis) debuted its new eats for the upcoming Timberwolves season, and like other sporting venues before it, it's slinging gussied up arena fare. For the second year, chef David Fhima, of the new Fhima’s restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, is curating the menu.

New items available to game-goers include Fhima’s gooey grilled cheese, served unadulterated with Gruyere, mozzarella and provolone or with a slather of shakshouka (Moroccan-spiced tomatoes); chili from Loon Cafe; three custom-blend wines from Chankaska; and dessert from Yogurt Lab.

These dishes join last year’s offerings of the Parlour burger, the walleye sandwich from Lord Fletcher’s, and SotaRol’s sushi burritos.

“Most people don’t eat in an arena; they eat in other restaurants,” Fhima said at a media event Monday. “We are blessed in a city that has some of the best restaurants in the country, some of the best chefs in the country. It would be embarrassing for us not to be as competitive as those local chefs.”