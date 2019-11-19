Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is in the concussion protocol, “doing well,” and day-to-day coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday on his weekly 100.3-FM radio show.

That means Morgan is questionable for Saturday’s game at Northwestern.

Fleck also said it was the first of the two back-to-back sacks that Morgan took late in the Iowa loss that injured him. True freshman Cole Kramer came off the bench and threw an incompletion and interception in Morgan’s place.

On Monday, Fleck indicated that Kramer and fellow true freshman Jacob Clark would continue to alternate as backup options behind Morgan.