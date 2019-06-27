Not again.

The Twins found themselves in a second marathon match in less than two weeks. This time, however, there was no walkoff magic as the Rays scored three runs in the 18th to pull out a 5-2 win and avoid being swept.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases with no outs against Ryne Harper then cashed in with a sacrifice fly by Yandy Diaz and RBI singles by Willy Adames and Ji-Man Choi to put away the Twins in a game that lasted 5 hours and 42 minutes - now the fifth longest game in terms of time in club history.

It was just nine days ago - on June 18th - that the Twins and Red Sox tussled for 17 innings at Target Field. It held the title as the longest game in terms of innings in the stadium’s history. Max Kepler’s walk-off single scored Luis Arraez with the winning run that time.

On Thursday the Twins collected just nine hits over 18 innings. Tampa Bay pitchers set a club record with 22 strikeouts.

The Twins had to fight off a Rays threat in the 10th as Blake Parker loaded the bases on a walk to Choi and singles by Austin Meadows and Joey Wendle.

Parker rallied to get Guillermo Heredia to pop up and Travis a’Arnaud to strike out before Miguel Sano made a diving stop of Tommy Pham’s smash then threw to first, where C.J. Cron made a nifty scoop of Sano’s throw to end the inning

Meanwhile, the Twins offense didn’t exist as the game headed into rush hour. They struck out seven times and failed to hit a ball out of the infield from the 10th through the 12th innings. Jorge Polanco hit a one-out double to center in the 13th that fired up the announced crowd of 31,317, but Nelson Cruz was intentionally walked and Mitch Garver hit into a double play.

And the game went on and on. Arraez, pressed into outfield duty because of a recent run of injuries made a diving catch of d’Arnaud’s sinking fly ball. Just over Arraez’s left shoulder, Kyle Gibson - scheduled to start on Sunday against the White Sox - began to get loose. The Twins had used six relievers in the game and all hands were on deck. The hands used to that point had helped hold the Rays hitless since the 10th.

Gibson eventually entered game. On what normally would be time for his between-starts bullpen session, Gibson tossed a scoreless 17th.

Twins hitters were comfortable against Rays righthander Ryne Stanek - the Rays certified opener - on Thursday. Polanco bunted for a base hit in the first inning and moved to third on Cruz’s single to center. Polanco scored on Garver’s groundout, then Cruz scored on a two-out single by Arraez as the Twins took a 2-0 lead.

Twins lefthander Martin Perez, however, handed the lead right back on RBI singles by Tampa Bay’s eighth and ninth place hitters, Michael Brousseau and Gulliermo Heredia.

At that point, it looked like Perez was going to have another shaky outing, the latest in a string of shaky outings after a torrid start to the season. But he tamed Tampa Bay the rest of the way with an assortment of pitches that included a straight fastball, sinking fastball, cut fastball, change up and curve ball. He topped out at 96.7 miles per hour, but relied on a cut fastball that chews up righthanded hitters and a change up that was more effective on Thursday.

Perez did not allow a baserunner after Heredia’s game-tying single, retiring the final 16 batters he faced. In seven innings, Perez gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six. He was replaced by Tyler Duffey for the eighth inning.

Who knew then that there would be another full game’s worth of innings to play?