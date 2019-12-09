After playing two warmly received sold-out outdoor shows at Surly Brewing Festival Field in August, Tame Impala will return to the Twin Cities next July to test their breezy summer grooves inside a hockey arena.

Kevin Parker and his Australian synth-rock ensemble will hit Xcel Energy Center on Friday, July 17, with cult-loved Seattle electro-pop maestro Perfume Genius as their opening act. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 13, through Ticketmaster and the arena box office, and for once the promoter -- Jam Presents and First Ave, not Live Nation -- are naming the prices: $39.50-$75.50. Pre-sale options begin Wednesday.

Most of the dates listed on Tame Impala’s new 2020 tour itinerary are in arenas, where they won’t have to wait until sunset to turn on their ultra-hi-fi light and video show (as they did at those Surly gigs and many other festival dates this past summer). Perhaps they’ll add even more visual dazzle for these venues.

They’ll certainly add more new songs to the setlist, as their first album in five years, “The Slow Rush,” is finally set for release on Valentine’s Day. Awww, how sweet!

Here’s video of Parker & Co. performing one of the new songs, “Patience,” earlier this year on “SNL.”