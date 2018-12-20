Tall ships, those replica wooden sailing ships of years gone by, will return to Duluth again this summer. The event will be held in the port city Aug. 11-13, 2019; it had been called Tall Ships Duluth, but is now dubbed Festival of Sail Duluth.

A list of participating ships is far from final — the festival website lists those that have been invited — but tickets are already on sale. In past years, sales were brisk, especially for onboard sailing excursions. For the 2019 event, tickets are selling for a range of experiences, including single-day entrance ($10), onboard ship tours (starting at $14) and sails on Superior (starting at $99). Grand Parade of Sails tickets are available for $150 and include a sailing experience onboard one of the Tall Ships as it glides into Superior Bay on the festival’s opening day.

Past festivals have draw as many as 250,000 visitors to Duluth for the event, centered around Canal Park.

Among the invited boats is the U.S. Brig Niagara, which appeared at Tall Ships Duluth 2016, the S/V Denis Sullivan, a three-masted wooden schooner, and the Schooner Appledore V, a replica of a ship built for the Great Lakes.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to festofsailduluth.com.