The Vikings’ revamped offensive line will not include third-year reserve Aviante Collins, at least for now.

Collins, 26, was informed on Saturday morning that he’ll be waived during the Vikings’ flurry of roster cuts down to the initial 53-man roster, according to a league source. The source said there’s no injury settlement for Collins, who missed the preseason after he was carted off the field during an Aug. 2 training camp practice, meaning he’s close to being able to return from a leg injury.

Collins, undrafted in 2017 out of TCU, is a possibility for the practice squad, the source added. He has played guard and tackle, but injuries have undercut his promise. Collins made last year’s initial 53-man roster before suffering a torn biceps in the first week of practices.

Another third-year player, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, has been told he’ll make the initial 53-man roster, a league source said. However, his brother, Tito, will be waived, the source added. Defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami this spring.

After acquiring cornerback Mark Fields from the Chiefs in a trade, the Vikings also plan to waive cornerback Craig James and defensive end Karter Schult, according to league sources.

Here are the cuts the Star Tribune has reported so far:

WR Alexander Hollins

OT Aviante Collins

OT Nate Wozniak

CB Craig James

LB Reshard Cliett

DT Tito Odenigbo

DT Curtis Cothran

DE Anree Saint-Amour

DE Karter Schult

To clear another roster spot, the Vikings will start the regular season with tight end David Morgan (knee) on the Physically Unable to Perform list, a league source told the Star Tribune.

By NFL rules, Morgan is not eligible to return to practice or games until Week 7. Morgan has been sidelined this offseason due to knee issues, which caused him to miss three games at the end of last season.

All 90-man rosters must be trimmed to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Saturday.