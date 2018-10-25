The Timberwolves’ new video game team — T-Wolves Gaming, for the NBA 2K League — has a general manager and head coach: He’s Shawn Vilvens, an assistant coach on the men’s basketball team at Cincinnati Christian University last season.

Vilvens, a U.S. Navy veteran, is making the jump from coaching actual basketball to the gaming world. That’s not too big of a jump, though, because Vilvens has also been a high competition Pro-Am gaming team owner and player since 2016.

T-Wolves Gaming is one of four expansion teams entering the NBA’s 2K video game league this spring. That will bring the number of franchises to 21 in the league’s second season. Each six-player team — with a GM/coach — will practice and live in their home city during the week and then fly to an NBA television studio near New York City to compete each other on weekends.

Cincinnati Christian is one of a growing number of universities that is adding an eSports team to its athletic department’s intercollegiate competition. It will do so starting in 2019-20.