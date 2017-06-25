Sunday’s game at Xcel Energy Center pitted the 10-1 Lynx against the 0-13 San Antonio Stars. The league’s best team against the only team in the WNBA yet to win a game. First against worst.

So, naturally, what the crowd of 9,013 saw was a whistle-filled, pitched battle that went pretty much down to the wire.

Down nine points early in the fourth quarter, the Lynx went on a 12-0 run to take a three-point lead on Renee Montgomery’s three with 6:17 left in the game.

But it was center Sylvia Fowles who ultimately got it done in Minnesota’s 87-78 win. Pestered by foul troubles much of the game, Fowles emerged in the fourth scoring 13 of her 22 points in the final 10 minutes to push the lethargic and, at times, sloppy Lynx to victory.

Fowles finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes of playing time.

That 12-0 run got the Lynx back in the game, but the Stars weren’t finished, pushing the Lynx possession after possession. But Fowles was too much. Her two free throws with 5:20 left put the Lynx up two. Two more free throws moments later did the same. With the game tied at 71, Fowles scored on consecutive possessions, her three-point play with 3:11 left putting the Lynx up five.

As it turned out, up for good.

Consecutive threes by Maya Moore down the stretch finally gave the Lynx some separation.

The victory was Minnesota’s 14th straight at home vs. the Stars.

Moore finished with 22 points, her fourth straight game with 20 or more. Guard Lindsay Whalen had 13 points and four assists. Seimone Augustus had 12 points. San Antonio was led by Moriah Jefferson’s 19 points. Kayla McBride had 15 and Isabelle Harrison had 13.