Searchers have found a swimmer in an Anoka County lake who had been missing since the previous day.

Members of the Anoka County search team located the man about 1 p.m. Sunday from Lake George, where he was last seen about noon on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 53-year-old man from Oak Grove had removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle and went under, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His identity has yet to be released.