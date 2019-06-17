Searchers have found a swimmer in an Anoka County lake who had been missing since the previous day.
Members of the Anoka County search team located the man about 1 p.m. Sunday from Lake George, where he was last seen about noon on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The 53-year-old man from Oak Grove had removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle and went under, the Sheriff’s Office said.
His identity has yet to be released.
