There may not be a more sought-after treat at the Minnesota State Fair than a bucket of Sweet Martha’s cookies. Heck, you don’t even have to be at the fair to develop a craving for the melt-in-your-mouth treat.

In a video going viral online, one of Minnesota’s most well-known chefs gets a rush delivery of the sweet treat by drone.

The one minute 22 second clip shows chef Andrew Zimmern planning his State Fair eating tour when he tweets “HELP! I need cookies ASAP!” to the famous cookie lady. In turn, she sends a bucket of the freshly-baked cookies the fastest way she knows how.

In footage shot by the Twin Cities-based drone video company AirVuz, a bucket of cookies is promptly attached to a drone, which takes off from Sweet Martha’s on Dan Patch Avenue. It flies over several Minneapolis iconic landmarks such as the Weisman Art Museum, U.S. Bank Stadium, around Target Field, by Gold Medal Park and the Gold Medal Flour sign and over the Spoonbridge and Cherry en route from the fairgrounds to Zimmern’s kitchen.

Rest assured, the famous foodie is pleased. The delivery hits the spot, he said.

“Oh Martha you are so sweet,” Zimmern says as he indulges.

One nagging question: Did Zimmern pay for those cookies?