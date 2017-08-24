Grounds crew workers at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Lakeville found a large swastika etched into one of their greens Monday morning as they tended to the course.

According to Golf.com, mowers discovered the anti-Semitic symbol “gouged into the turf.”

After the incident was reported to police, who made a report on the incident, workers were quick to get rid of the symbol before golfers were able to notice.

On Wednesday, an attendant at the pro shop acknowledged the incident to Golf.com and “made it clear that this behavior was unwelcome at Crystal Lake.

“We see it as most likely some kids out there vandalizing, but we don’t know who or what it was,” the attendant told Golf.com. “You know, this is a great place and we don’t want to make a big fuss over it, really.”

