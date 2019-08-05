Prosecutors said a 36-year-old motorist remains on the run after allegedly running over and killing a man on a well-traveled Roseville street in the middle of the night.

Daniel A. Jennings, of Roseville, remains a fugitive after being charged last week in Ramsey County District Court with felony hit-and-run in connection with the death two weeks ago of Michael J. Strong, 23, of Minneapolis.

Deputy Police Chief Erika Scheider said Monday that she has no updates on where Jennings might be hiding.

“His whereabouts is still unknown,” Scheider said. “We have not received any tips.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called about 2 a.m. July 22 to a parking lot near the Radisson Hotel in the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue regarding Strong and a woman arguing.

Officers spotted Strong down on southbound Cleveland with injuries suffered from being hit by a vehicle. The officers provided immediate medical attention, but Strong was declared dead at the scene.

Officers located a woman a few blocks away who said she and her boyfriend had been arguing and she walked away to calm down.

A truck driver in the area saw the SUV heading toward Strong, who was already down in the street. The trucker sounded his horn and flashed his lights in an effort to alert the SUV driver, who went ahead and ran over and dragged Strong on the pavement.

Jennings stopped momentarily and stood near Strong’s body but drove away before officers could determine his identity.

Video surveillance and witness statements led police to the SUV at a Motel 6 two blocks away. Jennings spoke with police on the phone and acknowledged running over something while on his way home from work from a fast-food restaurant.

He agreed to meet with police detectives but reneged and remains at large.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at (651) 792-7008 or submit a tip online at cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.