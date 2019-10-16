An SUV driver and his passenger were killed in a collision at a rural intersection east of Crookston, Minn., authorities in Polk County said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at County Road 46 and 270th Street SW. in Gentilly Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 36-year-old motorist from Fertile, Minn., and a 33-year-old woman from nearby Winger with him in the SUV were killed, the Sheriff’s Office said. Their identities haven’t been released.

The SUV, heading west on 270th, “failed to yield” to a southbound semitrailer truck on County Road 46 before they collided, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The big rig’s driver, Robert Arnett, 62, of Silver Bay, Minn., was uninjured.