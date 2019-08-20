An SUV crashed into a Starbucks in Eagan Monday night, injuring the driver and two people inside the store.

Eagan police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. that the SUV had crashed into the front window of the Starbucks on Central Park Commons Drive. The store was open at the time, said Eagan Sgt. Jennifer Wagner.

The driver and two customers inside the store were taken to the hospital, but Wagner didn’t know their conditions.

A picture posted on Facebook showed the maroon vehicle with the front of its hood smashed into a large broken window. The SUV did not go into the store.

Wagner also didn’t know what caused the driver to crash into the building.

DAVID CHANEN