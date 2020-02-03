A driver crashed his SUV clear into the lobby of a downtown Minneapolis luxury apartment high-rise Sunday night and was arrested at the scene, the building’s manager said Monday.

Colleen Watschke, the property manager for the 35-floor Marquette Places Apartments at 1314 S. Marquette Av., said that no injuries came of the unexpected intrusion about 10:45 p.m. into the main entrance by someone driving a Chevrolet HHR.

A tow truck soon arrived and removed the vehicle from inside, where it came to a slanted rest on a few lobby steps, Watschke said.

“The big hole in the building” was quickly boarded up, she said.

Arrested at the scene on suspicion of drunken driving was 32-year-old Robert C. Matrious, of Minneapolis, who remains held without bail ahead of charges. His criminal history includes several convictions for minor alcohol and drug offenses.

Police officer Garrett Parten said Monday that it’s fortunate that no one was hurt.

“Anytime anybody leaves the roadway [and goes] across the sidewalk, the potential is there,” the police spokesman said. “There’s people out about at that time.”