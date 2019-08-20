The death of a 10-month-old in northwestern Wisconsin early Tuesday is being treated as a suspicious death, authorities said.
Emergency personnel were called about 4:20 a.m. to a home about 15 miles north of Barron along 27th Avenue with information that the baby was not breathing and unconscious, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his office and the county’s medical examiner are heading up the investigation, and no other information would be released at this time.
