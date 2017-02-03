A University of Minnesota disciplinary panel has overturned the recommended suspensions of at least three Gopher football players who had been linked to an alleged sexual assault of a female student in September.

The panel cleared Antoine Winfield Jr., a safety on the team, his father said Friday afternoon.

Kobe McCrary, a Gopher running back, tweeted in celebration moments later: "Blessed man!!!! Ready to get back at it with my boys!"

Quarterback Seth Green also was cleared, according to a source close to the player.

The fate of seven other Gopher football players, some of whom were facing possible expulsion, was not immediately known.

The disciplinary panel was due to issue its findings on all 10 accused students by Friday. Last week, the panel held two days of closed-door hearings on the case that has shaken the university and its football team for months.

The woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a series of men Sept. 2 at a postgame party at an off-campus apartment, while others watched from the bedroom doorway. The accused men say the sexual contact was consensual.

Winfield's attorney, Ryan Pacyga, had said previously that his client was not accused of any sexual contact with the woman, but of being outside the bedroom door when the incident took place.

The university would not comment on the panel's ruling, citing student privacy laws.

All 10 players were suspended from the Gopher football team in December after the university conducted an internal investigation into the allegations.

Winfield's father, Antoine Sr., confirmed that his son was cleared and that he plans to stay with the Gophers.

"I'm excited for him but disappointed in the system," said the elder Winfield, who played with the Minnesota Vikings. "It should have never got to this. This is an eye opener for everyone really. The process needs to change."

No criminal charges were filed against any of the students. But the athletes have been fighting for the right to stay in school and to clear their names.

The allegations, and the university's handling of the case, triggered protests for and against the football players, and indirectly costing their coach, Tracy Claeys, his job.

In December, members of the Gopher football team briefly threatened to boycott a bowl game in protest after the 10 accused players were suspended from the team. Claeys was fired after he expressed support for the protesters. The boycott was called off after a confidential university report, detailing the sexual assault allegations, was posted online by KSTP-TV.

County prosecutors reviewed the case twice and declined to file criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence. At the same time, Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney, denounced the behavior described in the university report as "deplorable." He noted that prosecutors must meet a higher standard of proof than the university's internal disciplinary process.

As word of the panel's decisions began to spread, former Gophers center Tyler Moore tweeted: "I'm overjoyed for my brothers being successful in the appeals process, but there are still 4 more that need justice."