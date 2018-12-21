Two suspects allegedly assaulted a state trooper on Interstate 90 Thursday afternoon and threw several bricks and bags of marijuana out the window as they led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through southern Minnesota before being arrested in downtown Albert Lea.

Witnesses saw the suspects toss “alarmingly huge amounts” of weed from a Jeep with California plates as it sped down Bridge Street into downtown Albert Lea, where authorities arrested two people “laying low” in a tavern, said J.D. Carlson, Albert Lea’s director of Public Safety.

Charges against the suspects had yet to be filed Friday morning. Calls to the Faribault County Attorney’s Office were referred to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the officer who was beaten up on the freeway was recuperating at a hospital in Blue Earth, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the names of the injured trooper or the two suspects in custody.

It was about 1 p.m. Thursday when a call came in about a trooper being assaulted while making a traffic stop on I-90 east of Blue Earth and west of Hwy. 254 in Faribault County.

“Officer 305 is on the interstate. [Officer’s first name] was assaulted,” a voice on audio dispatch said. “Send a ground crew and flight.”

By then the suspects were leading officers on a pursuit through Fairbault and Freeborn counties at speeds reaching 130 miles per hour. They raced along highways, county roads and at times even went off road, according to dispatch audio.

Albert Lea police were waiting for the suspects as they approached the city in hopes of keeping them out of the community of about 18,000. The suspects cut through medians on I-90 and were spotted pitching bundles of marijuana out the window before exiting on Hwy. 13. The suspects got right back on I-90 and headed to the next Albert Lea exit, Bridge Street, Carlson said.

As the suspects entered the city, the pursuit was called off. The suspects jettisoned even more bundles of marijuana from their vehicle as they sped down Bridge Street, with some landing at intersections not far from two elementary schools, Carlson said.

“There were five good-sized bundles or bags,” Carlson said. “We were concerned the kids could get to it, but we recovered it quickly.”

Police also recovered three bundles along I-90, he added.

The suspects ditched their vehicle behind a furniture store and took refuge in the Sportsman’s Tavern on Clark Street. Officers had set up a permitter and were about to begin a business-to-business search for the suspects when a woman stepped out of the tavern and the suspects followed her, Carlson said.

The suspects were arrested without incident, he said.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Minnesota State Patrol are with our trooper,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “We want to thank all law enforcement involved in the search for the suspects and are grateful the suspects are in custody and off the streets.”