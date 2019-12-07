A 52-year-old Blaine woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday, according to Blaine police.
Officers responded to the area of NE. Naples Street and NE. Lake Drive around 6 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman before transporting her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Police believe the driver who hit the woman was possibly under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. A 42-year-old man from Circle Pines was arrested and booked into the Anoka County jail for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide.
The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are formally charged.
