Authorities on Tuesday identified the western Wisconsin motorist killed in a collision with a suspected drunken driver over the weekend.

Dawn Richter, 54, of New Richmond, Wis., died Sunday evening in the crash in Polk County on County Hwy. M just east of the Cedar Lake shoreline, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael C. Barkema, 47, of Klemme, Iowa, remains jailed on a charge of homicide during intoxicated use of a vehicle. A preliminary breath test at the scene measured Barkema’s blood-alcohol content at 0.28 percent, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A northbound truck pulling a recreational trailer driven by Barkema was turning left and collided with Richter’s car at E. Cedar Lake Road, roughly 3 miles northwest of Star Prairie. Barkema and his two passengers were uninjured.

Barkema initially told the deputy he had one beer that evening and then said during a field sobriety test that he had one to two beers. Barkema said he was in part of Wisconsin to spend the night in his cabin in Hayward and had stopped to meet friends in Cumberland.