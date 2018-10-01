An inebriated driver drifted across the centerline on an east metro highway early Monday and sideswiped an ambulance and squad car before coming to rest in the middle of the road.
The driver, identified as Jeffrey Bradley Raymond, 27, of Maplewood, was southbound on Hwy. 120 just north of County Road 14 in North St. Paul when he strayed across the line about 2:20 a.m. A Maplewood Fire ambulance and Maplewood Police squad heading north swerved onto the right shoulder to avoid the wayward Saturn Vue, but were unsuccessful, the State Patrol said.
“Alcohol was a factor” in the collision, the patrol said.
Raymond’s SUV blocked both lanes of Hwy. 120 for a short time after the crash, the patrol said.
No one was hurt, but the ambulance sustained moderate damage and the squad had minor damage. Raymond’s SUV had severe damage, the patrol said.