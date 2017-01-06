A Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was stabbed while tracking a suspect Thursday night but is expected to make a full recovery.

Ambush “may be off the road for a little bit,” the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The dog and his handler, Deputy Matt Bowron, were chasing a man who had led law enforcement on a car chase through the southeastern Minnesota county and into neighboring Wabasha County, where the suspect abandoned his vehicle near Hammond, Minn., and fled on foot. That is when the suspect allegedly stabbed Ambush, the Rochester Post-Bulletin reported.

A dispatcher at the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning confirmed the dog’s injury, but didn’t have details about the incident.

In another Facebook post, the Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation said Ambush was injured while tracking the suspect and taken to an emergency veterinarian. The foundation reported that the dog’s injuries were not life-threatening.

As for the officer, the foundation said Bowron “is in good spirits.” The sheriff’s office asked for prayers “for a speedy recovery” for Ambush and Bowron.

The suspect was arrested, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson posted on his Facebook page.

“Thanks to good work, cooperation by several agencies and happy to hear our Goodhue County K-9 friend will be ok,” he wrote. “Also relieved his handler partner will get his partner back in no time.