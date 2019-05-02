Within weeks of being convicted of fleeing police, a 27-year-old driver allegedly did it again — this time with deadly consequences.

Trevon X.M. McMorris, of Brooklyn Park, who fled police in north Minneapolis Wednesday in a gun-toting SUV and allegedly killed a motorist in a crash, has persistently gotten behind the wheel after having his driving privileges revoked, according to court records.

McMorris remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the three-vehicle wreck Wednesday night in the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue N.

Police found a gun on the seat of his vehicle, according to emergency dispatch audio.

McMorris was driving at the time of the crash while his license was revoked. His criminal history in Minnesota includes at least 10 convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license, another 10 for driving without insurance or lacking proof of insurance, five for speeding, three for drug possession and one for disorderly conduct.

He also was convicted in Hennepin County District Court four weeks ago after pleading guilty to fleeing Brooklyn Park police in November. Police had stopped him for speeding in November, only to see him race away and elude capture once the officers called off the pursuit out of concern for the safety of others.

McMorris' sentence from Judge Jay Quam of a year in jail was stayed for two years, a downward departure from state guidelines that prosecutors supported, according to court records.

Reasons cited in the records for allowing McMorris to avoid jail included him being "particularly amenable to probation" and showing remorse and taking responsibility for his actions. The sentence also knocked down his conviction from a felony to a gross misdemeanor.

The many requirements of his supervised probation included 80 hours on a work crew, and that he remain law-abiding, not possess firearms and complete a driver's education program.

Shortly before Wednesday's crash, two police officers were called to the 3300 block of Aldrich on a report of two suspicious vehicles. Police had reason to believe the cars were connected to a drug deal, said police spokesman John Elder.

The officers approached the drivers of each vehicle. As one officer returned to his squad car to use the computer, one of the vehicles suddenly peeled off, nearly hitting the officer's partner. That officer jumped out of the way and ran back to the cruiser in an attempt to pursue the driver, Elder said.

Before officers could catch up, they found the wreckage of a crash a few blocks to the north.

Emergency audio dispatch revealed a sergeant asking "Is this a pursuit?" An officer replied "affirm" followed by "the vehicle just crashed."

The officers "were never close enough for it to be considered a pursuit," said Elder, who added that officers did activate their lights and siren. "The squad video is going to confirm what I'm saying."

McMorris had slammed into an unoccupied parked car and a compact blue sedan, gravely injuring its driver, police said. The injured man was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may result in a reward. Calls can also be made to the police tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).