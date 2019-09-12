Minneapolis police say they have arrested a suspect in the brutal slaying of a 60-year-old man whose body was found in a burning home earlier this month.

Police said the suspect, 66, was arrested in St. Paul Wednesday and later booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder, although online jail records don’t mention anyone under the name in custody. The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects in crimes until they’ve been formally charged.

He is suspected in the killing of Daniel M. Bradley, whose body was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 by firefighters when they arrived to battle a fire in the rear of his home in the 2600 block of S. 13th Avenue. While firefighters were dousing flames in the back of the house, they found Bradley in the front of residence, according to court filings. Seeing that his throat had been slit, and he had stab wounds to his head and body, firefighters immediately called police to the scene, the filings said.

His injuries were so severe that an autopsy couldn’t pinpoint a precise cause of death, instead saying he died of “complex homicidal violence.”

Police have not revealed a motive or said whether the two men knew each other.