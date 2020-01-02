St. Paul police arrested a suspect Thursday in the murder of 32-year-old David D. Lee, who was shot to death in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood Nov. 1 while sitting beside his wife in their vehicle.

A 25-year-old White Bear Lake man is jailed in Ramsey County awaiting murder charges. The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they’ve been charged.

“A lot of work went into solving this case,” Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the tenacious effort of our homicide investigators and partnerships with the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.”

Officers responded to the scene on the 1300 block of Davern Street around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1 after receiving a 911 call from his wife, Jasmine Tipton-Lee. They found her in an SUV with a gunshot wound to the leg and her husband dead in the driver’s seat.

Police have said the shooting did not appear random.

The suspect has a felony drug conviction, but his criminal record does not appear to include any violent crimes.

Tipton-Lee described her husband as “a hard working family man who made many sacrifices to provide for his children and wife.”

“He was very kindhearted and gave back to the community by working with the youth in public schools, in which he worked for 10 years,” Tipton-Lee said. He also coached youth basketball and North High School baseball.