Many rural Minnesotans feel left behind or ignored when it comes to challenges in everyday living.

Excessive health care costs, lack of high-speed internet service and long-delayed road and bridge projects are some of the top problems that frustrate those who live in smaller communities, and many do not believe that their voices are being heard by policymakers.

The concerns are identified in a new report by the Minnesota Farmers Union, which held 14 discussion sessions across the state in 2017 and another seven this year that drew more than 800 people.

Of all the issues, the price of health care dominated the list, with farmers and small business owners reporting costs of $25,000 to $45,000 per year in health insurance premiums and deductibles.

“People want options,” said Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish. “They’re tired of politicians playing politics with their health care costs.”

The high costs are difficult for everyone buying health insurance in the individual markets, said Wertish, and especially for farmers that are starting a fifth consecutive year of depressed crop prices and are struggling to make ends meet.

Wertish said those at the discussions voiced almost universal support for some kind of public health care option to be implemented, such as a buy-in option to MinnesotaCare or even a single-payer program. Other ideas have included more support for programs such as health care cooperatives, or reinstatement of a high-risk health care pool funded by insurance companies.

“Nothing’s happening at the federal level, and nothing’s happening at the state level,” Wertish said. “We’re ignoring a huge problem.”

The report also highlighted the need to upgrade rural roads and bridges, and support for a higher gasoline tax or other dedicated funds to make that happen. The current road funding system is based on an outdated model that falls far short of road and highway costs of the 21st century, Wertish said.

Also on people’s minds is access to internet service.

“Lots of rural areas don’t have broadband,” said Wertish. “It should be viewed as a public utility because it’s important for farmers or public schools or small businesses if they’re going to compete.”

Underlying many of the discussions was a sentiment that rural Minnesotans need more respect and communication, and that farmers feel that they are often not consulted about regulations that affect their farms and families.

“There is also a concern that the news media continues to portray rural people in an unfavorable light, and that rural people are looked down upon and blamed for problems unfairly,” the report said.

Top representatives from the state’s human services, agriculture, and transportation agencies attended most of the discussion sessions. Wertish said the report will also be shared with legislative leaders of both parties.