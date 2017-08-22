Leech Lake Tribal College is at the top of the class when it comes to community colleges. The school was rated No. 1 by Wallet Hub in its annual survey of more than 700 two-year schools across the nation.

The personal finance site looked at 14 metrics in determining its rankings, including cost of in-state tuition, student-faculty ratio, graduation rates and job placement rates.

Established in 1990 by a tribal resolution by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in 1990, the school in Cass Lake, Minn., offers courses in indigenous leadership, business, management, residential carpentry, law enforcement, early childhood ed, forest ecology, and Anishinaabe studies. It had its first graduate in 1993.

The college had a campus in Red Lake on that tribe’s reservation until this past spring when they split off on their own. This year’s enrollment is 190 students.

Several other Minnesota schools landed in the top 100. They include:

• No. 31: Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls

• No. 32: Alexandria Community and Technical College

• No. 45: Vermilion Community College in Ely

• No. 47: South Central College in North Mankato and Faribault

• No. 50: Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls

• No. 62: Minnesota West in Worthington

• No. 63: Lake Superior College in Duluth

• No. 66: Ridgewater College in Willmar

• No. 67: North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park

• No. 76: St. Cloud Community and Technical College.

In its rankings of state community college systems, Wallet Hub ranked Minnesota at No. 8.