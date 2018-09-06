'Monster' meets dance
A surrealist solo exhibition by Minneapolis artist Christopher E. Harrison provides the backdrop for a new work by Twin Cities choreographer Laurie Van Wieren. There's a contemporary design aesthetic to Harrison's paintings, sculptures and prints of imagined species, yet they draw on African, pre-Columbian and Native American roots. His "A Monster Anthology" show should pair nicely with Van Wieren's always imaginative ideas. Before the show, catch local writers reading short narratives inspired by a newly completed SooVAC collage, featuring drawings by 38 different artists. (6-9 p.m. Fri., SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-871-2263, soovac.org.)
SHEILA REGAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
C.J.: Multitasking musician Vanessa Silberman on deck for Minneapolis show
The vocalist, guitarist and songwriter is also an engineer and producer. All those hats keep her on the move.
Variety
Source: NY Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse probe
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of her office's investigation into the church's handling of sex abuse allegations.
Celebrities
Narciso Rodriguez: A year of accolades _ and family time
Designer Narciso Rodriguez is good at a lot of things — some would say masterful, especially when it comes to making striking, unfussy clothes that women feel great in.
Books
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 31:Fiction1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan, narrated by Lynn Chen (Random House Audio)2. A Knight of the Seven…
National
The Latest: North Korean charged in Sony, Wannacry attacks
The Latest on criminal charges brought in connection with the Sony Pictures hack (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.