'Monster' meets dance

A surrealist solo exhibition by Minneapolis artist Christopher E. Harrison provides the backdrop for a new work by Twin Cities choreographer Laurie Van Wieren. There's a contemporary design aesthetic to Harrison's paintings, sculptures and prints of imagined species, yet they draw on African, pre-Columbian and Native American roots. His "A Monster Anthology" show should pair nicely with Van Wieren's always imaginative ideas. Before the show, catch local writers reading short narratives inspired by a newly completed SooVAC collage, featuring drawings by 38 different artists. (6-9 p.m. Fri., SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-871-2263, soovac.org.)

SHEILA REGAN