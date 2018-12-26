Four people have overdosed on heroin and died in Anoka County in the past 10 days, following nine in the first 11 months of the year, authorities said Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Douglas said investigators have yet to make any connection to the recent deaths other than they all involved the same illicit drug.

Along with the nine fatalities involving heroin from Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, there were eight additional fatal overdoses involving other drugs in the county during that same time period.