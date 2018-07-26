Supervalu Inc., the Minnesota food distributor that struggled for years after a failed attempt to create one of the nation's largest grocery chains, was sold Thursday to a Rhode Island-based wholesaler in a $2.9 billion deal that puts Cub Foods, the biggest grocer in the Twin Cities, on the sales block.

Executives of Supervalu and the company acquiring it, United Natural Foods, said the combined firm will sell the retail business, including Cub, that accounted for about one-third of Supervalu's $14 billion annual revenue. That means a further reshaping of the Twin Cities grocery scene, action marked in recent years by the exit of Wisconsin-based Rainbow Foods in 2014, entry of Iowa-based Hy-Vee in 2015 and expansions of smaller chains like Aldi, Trader Joe's and Fresh Thyme.

United Natural Foods will pay $32.50 in cash for each Supervalu share, a 67 percent premium to Supervalu's closing price of $19.45 on Wednesday. It will also assume Supervalu's outstanding debt. Supervalu shares jumped 65 percent to more than $32 in the opening minutes of stock trading.

The deal comes just three weeks before Supervalu's shareholders were to vote on whether to replace the board of the Eden Prairie-based company with a slate of candidates backed by an activist investor who took a stake in it about a year ago. The activist firm, Blackwells Capital LLC of New York, advocated the sale of Supervalu's stores, among other steps to lift its stock price.

Supervalu's financial performance and stock price has languished for years since it backed out of an effort to build a national retail presence. The company in 2006 bought the bulk of Albertsons Inc., then the nation's No. 2 grocer with more than 1,100 stores, for $17 billion and ran it until 2012 when, amid declining sales and market share, it sold most of those operations to an investment firm for just over $3 billion.

With that move, Supervalu returned to its historic base as a food wholesaler, a business that began in the 1920s. Over the last five years, the company has pared down its retail operations even further, with the 78-store Cub now its largest grocery chain.

Supervalu, which has 23,000 employees, has a distribution center in Hopkins. Cub Foods is among the retail grocery stores it owns and operates.

Supervalu's other retail operations today include the 52-store Shoppers chain, which operates in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore markets, the Shop'n Save brand that has a 40-unit chain in St. Louis and a 22-unit operation in mid-Atlantic states, the 40-store Farm Fresh chain in the Virginia Beach, Va., market, and the eight-unit Hornbacher's chain in the Fargo-Moorhead market on the Minnesota border with North Dakota.

Under chief executive Mark Gross, who has led Supervalu since 2016, it has made several purchases of other wholesalers including Unified Grocers and Associated Grocers in 2017.

United Natural Foods CEO and Chairman Steven Spinner will lead the combined company. Sean Griffin, UNFI's chief operating officer, will lead Supervalu during the integration phase.

In a conference call with analysts, Spinner said the combined company will sell the Supervalu retail chains "in a thoughtful and economically driven manner." He said that it will not always insist that the firms that buy the Supervalu groceries remain customers of Supervalu's wholesale businesses, as the groceries are now.

"Where appropriate, we will separate supply agreements from the sale of the banner in order to more expeditiously move this strategy forward," Spinner said.