The 2019 Ronald McDonald House gala was a celebration of 40 years of hope and family. Guests at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, the Depot were treated to cocktails and a live auction, a dinner and live performances by Amy Matthews, chef Daniel Green, Chris Kroeze band and local favorite Kat Perkins. Ronald McDonald Houses give families a home away from home when they have a child hospitalized with a serious illness. See more photos at startribune.com/style.