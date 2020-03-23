The mayor of Superior, Wis., warned residents not to go shopping Monday after newly confirmed coronavirus cases were found to have gone to grocery stores and other businesses in recent days.

"Do not going shopping today," Jim Paine wrote on Facebook. "We have to limit grocery store and pharmacy crowds as much as possible. Please only go shopping to purchase necessary supplies and use curbside pick up where possible."

Douglas County now has four confirmed cases, all linked to domestic travel in the first confirmed local case, the county's public health department said in a news release. The four are isolated at home and are "doing well."

"Public Health is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with these people," the county said.

The four are men and women in their 30s-50s living in the county and in Superior. One was sent home from work due to having a cough, the county said, "confirming the need to stay home from work when sick."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all nonessential businesses to close Tuesday and is urging people to leave their homes only for essentials — including, Paine said, fresh air.

"So please, take a walk. Go for a run. Visit the Point," he said. "Do so alone or with your immediate family but you might as well get some fresh air and enjoy what you can of our city."