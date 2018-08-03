Video (02:07): Arden Hills resident and avid outdoorsmen Keith Myrmel couldn't find the perfect map for the Superior Hiking Trail, so he drew one himself.

Video (02:34): Hikers come from all over to spend time on the Superior Hiking Trail and talk about what gets them out

Video (02:22): Meet our experienced hiker -- and writer -- who walked the Superior Trail for the Star Tribune.

Video (03:19): Melanie Radzicki McManus, accompanied by photographer Brian Peterson, completed a thru-hike of the Superior Hiking Trail in 20 days. Series preview at star tribune.com/feelingsuperior.

THE SERIES

PART 1 WATER EVERYWHERE Water is the story Hiking in hypothermic conditions from the start wasn’t the vision.

PART 2 HIKING BOOM The hiking attraction Footpaths like the Superior trail continue to draw more hikers.

PART 3 PEOPLE OF THE TRAIL People of the trail Lots of hikers -- and lots of stories of why they set out.

PART 4 SUFFERING AND JOY Suffering and joy For this storyteller, challenges but also wonder.

PART 5 Aug. 11 Nature effect It’s undeniable -- time in the woods changes us for the better.