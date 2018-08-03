Feeling Superior

Video, photos from the trail

Melanie Radzicki McManus, accompanied by photographer Brian Peterson, completed a thru-hike of the Superior Hiking Trail in 20 days. Series preview at star tribune.com/feelingsuperior.
Brian Peterson, editor Jenni Pinkley
VideoVideo (03:19): Melanie Radzicki McManus, accompanied by photographer Brian Peterson, completed a thru-hike of the Superior Hiking Trail in 20 days. Series preview at star tribune.com/feelingsuperior.

Meet our experienced hiker -- and writer -- who walked the Superior Trail for the Star Tribune.
Brian Peterson
VideoVideo (02:22): Meet our experienced hiker -- and writer -- who walked the Superior Trail for the Star Tribune.

Hikers come from all over to spend time on the Superior Hiking Trail and talk about what gets them out
Brian Peterson
VideoVideo (02:34): Hikers come from all over to spend time on the Superior Hiking Trail and talk about what gets them out

Arden Hills resident and avid outdoorsmen Keith Myrmel couldn't find the perfect map for the Superior Hiking Trail, so he drew one himself.
Mark Vancleave
VideoVideo (02:07): Arden Hills resident and avid outdoorsmen Keith Myrmel couldn't find the perfect map for the Superior Hiking Trail, so he drew one himself.

BRIAN PETERSON
360° Video: Mud and rocks challenge hikers throughout Superior trail
BRIAN PETERSON
360° Video: Manitou River on the Superior Hiking Trail
BRIAN PETERSON
360° Video: Elys Peak on the Superior Hiking Trail
BRIAN PETERSON
360° Video: Carlton Peak on the Superior Hiking Trail
BRIAN PETERSON
360° Video: Bean and Bear Lakes on the Superior Hiking Trail
THE SERIES

PART 5  Aug. 11

Nature effect

It’s undeniable -- time in the woods changes us for the better.
PART 6  Aug. 17

Serving, protecting

The North Shore trail is worth the attention it gets.

