Will he or won't he?

There's been backroom chatter for weeks about a possible visit from President Trump to Minnesota during Super Bowl week.

With the game coming Sunday, the clock's running down, but he gave the prospect new life at a Repulican National Committee meeting Thursday night. Trump reportedly told the crowd he is planning a visit to Minnesota in the near future.

Super Bowl Host Committee spokesman Mike Howard said there has been "nothing to indicate that he is" coming. At a media briefing on Wednesday, NFL security chief Cathy Lanier said there had been no word from the Washington that the president or vice president would be coming.

The White House didn't immediately return a phone call.

Trump attended the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis with then-girlfriend Marla Maples. Vice President Pence attended the Super Bowl last year in Houston.

A presidential visit during Super Bowl week - or game day - would be a massive logistical upset from the airport to the streets. Both the airport and major highways could be shut down for big chunks of time for the arrival on AIr Force One and Trump's motorcade.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International AIrport already will face its biggest day in history on Monday. Arrivals and departures, especially on private aircraft, have been tightly scheduled throughout the weekend.

Stay tuned.