It didn’t take long. In fact, it didn’t even take until kickoff Sunday before Super Bowl volunteer gear had started popping up for sale on sites like Craigslist.

The bright blue-and-purple-themed outfit has been nearly ubiquitous across downtown in recent days, making it easy for visitors to spot those able to point them in the right direction.

But by Sunday afternoon, some volunteers were ready to shed their Super Bowl uniform, already working to resell parkas, striped scarves, “Bold North” mittens and other swag.

One listing on Craigslist boasted a bundle of goods that included “all official volunteer gear” for $399. That means the embroidered jacket, long-sleeve shirt, purple beanie cap, scarf, coffee mug and backpack can all be yours without the long hours spent directing crowds in the skyway or on the street.

The seller offered to “meet up Feb. 5” to deliver the goods — just one day after the big game.