Gallery: Perhaps as a joke or a warning to visiting fans for the Super Bowl, someone placed a pair of winter boots at the base of the Mary Tyler Moore statue on Nicollet Mall Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in downtown Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: "Real Minnesota snowballs" sat for sale for $1 from a vending machine in the alley behind the Hewing Hotel.

Gallery: Brianna Sudrla, center, of Chicago reacted after buying a "real Minnesota snowball" for $1 from a vending machine in the alley behind the Hewing Hotel. Also pictured is Slyssa Raiola, left, of Minneapolis and Beau Lemire of Chicago.

Gallery: Patriots Bill Belichick caught the first quarter of the Timberwolves game at Target Center Thursday.

Gallery: Skippy Narayan, from right, and Alexander Rioux from MODU-LOC USA worked on a barrier to direct passengers on Sunday without Super Bowl tickets to the bus area at the Mall of America Transit Station.

Gallery: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Anwatin Middle School principal Ellen Shulman and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a ceremonial check for $220,000 awarded as a grant to the school as part of the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.

Gallery: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was helped up by a Fox 9 photojournalist after he fell trying to catch a pass while playing with a group of students following the "snow shoveling ceremony".

Gallery: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell thew a football with a group of students following a "snow shoveling ceremony" in place of a ground breaking for a new athletic field at Anwatin Middle School.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor the Viking posed for photos with students as they waited for the start of Thursday's event.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor the Viking jokingly joined in with members of the band as they waited for the start of Thursday's event.

Gallery: Curt Godejohn of Ramsey clenched a couple of Randy Moss jerseys that he was hoping to have autographed.

Gallery: Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss joked with former linebacker Tedy Bruschi Thursday during an appearance on Sports Center in the IDS Center.

Gallery: Fans cheered for Randy Moss during his appearance on SportsCenter Thursday at the IDS Center.

Gallery: Justin Timberlake struck a Heisman pose after a press conference at the Hilton Hotel about his performance at the Super Bowl half time show.

With the cold weather in Minneapolis visitors are venturing into the skyway labyrinth. But they’re not on their own.

Super Bowl volunteers are stationed at intervals all around the skyways to provide directions and, if needed, a map. One common question they’re getting has nothing to do with directions, however.

“I think bathrooms have been the biggest question,” Amber Gehring said. “And, of course, there’s limited public restrooms.”

For Gehring, giving directions has been easy. She works in Minneapolis so she’s used to the skyways. For Charles Henninge and William Johnson, it’s been more of an adjustment.

“I learned ‘wait points,’ ” Johnson said. Those “wait points” are where the next set of volunteers will be. If they know a visitor is looking for the Convention Center, but don’t know every twist and turn, the volunteers send them in the right direction. The volunteers at the next “wait point” can take it from there.

“Because of all the crooks and crinkles in the skyway system, just saying, ‘Follow this,’ doesn’t work,” Johnson said. “So the job we’ve got is to get them to the next point to help get them through the maze.”

Two Super Bowl volunteers inside Minneapolis' skyway.

Jonathan Johnson from Las Vegas is among the visitors who have relied on the skyways to stay out of the cold.

“It’s really amazing how connected everything is,” he said. “But it’s really hard to orient yourself and Google maps doesn’t work in here.”

So he has been relying on the Super Bowl volunteers to lead the way.

“I’m actually amazed by how accommodating everyone is,” Johnson said.

Other visitors choose to just try their luck. Alex Lee and Dave Gillespie are visiting from Cardiff, Wales. Their rule for navigating the skyways is simple.

“Just go where there’s people,” Lee said.

Jeyca Maldonado-Medina is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.