Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Super Bowl LIV (Fox) Super Bowl LIV Postgame Pt. 1 (Fox) Super Bowl LIV Postgame Pt. 2 (Fox) The Masked Singer (Fox) NCIS (CBS) FBI (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) America's Got Talent Champions (NBC) Magnum P. I. (CBS) Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (CBS) Station 19 (CBS) This Is Us (NBC) FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) Mom (CBS) The Bachelor (ABC) The Good Doctor (ABC) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) Criminal Minds (CBS

Movie rentals

'Terminator' is tops

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.