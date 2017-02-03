Just as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for Sunday's Super Bowl, so are Minnesota law enforcement officers. Only they are getting ready to sack drunk drivers.

Over the past five year, police in Minnesota have arrested an average of 164 inebriated drivers on the day of the NFL's championship game. That's about four drivers every hour, which ranks Super Bowl Sunday right up there New Year's Eve and Thanksgiving, two of the holidays that see the most drunk driving arrests.

"If people are drinking and making poor decisions, law enforcement will be out there to take action," said Lt. Robert Zak of the State Patrol. "Some might not think that a beer or two or three isn't not that big of a deal, and that we are the fun police out to squash anybody's good time this weekend. We are not against driving, we are not against drinking, but we are against drinking and driving combined."

For the record, it is illegal everywhere in America to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or higher.

So be warned, extra police will calling an all-out blitz to intercept impaired drivers.

Here are the number of arrests over the past five years according to the Department of Public Safety.