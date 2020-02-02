THE ESSENTIALS

The host: Hard Rock Stadium (natural grass). This is Miami’s 11th time hosting the Super Bowl.

Line: Chiefs by 1½.

All-time series: 49ers leads 7-6.

49ers’ NFL ranks: Offense, fourth (second rushing, 13th passing). Defense, second (17th rushing, first passing).

Chiefs’ NFL ranks: Offense, sixth (23rd rushing, fifth passing). Defense, 17th (26th rushing, eighth passing).

Weather forecast: 70 degrees at kickoff, mostly clear.

TV COVERAGE

• This marks the ninth Super Bowl broadcast for Fox. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call their sixth Super Bowl, the most by an announcer/analyst team on one network.

• Fox programming begins at 10 a.m.,and its pregame show comes on at 1 p.m., leading into kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

• NFL Network will air an 8½-hour edition of “NFL GameDay Morning,” starting at 8 a.m. ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” will go on the air at 9 a.m. for four hours. For those with pregame fatigue, the Puppy Bowl kicks off on Animal Planet at 2 p.m.

SUPER BOWL HISTORIES

49ers: 5-1, with the lone loss coming in the 2013 Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco seeks to join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only franchises with six Super Bowl titles.

Chiefs: 1-1. Lost the first Super Bowl to the Green Bay Packers and defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Of the 20 franchises that have won a Super Bowl, only the New York Jets (by one year) have waited longer to win again.

THE COACHES

49ers: Kyle Shanahan, 40, is in his third season on the Bay and is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Mike Shanahan. They become the first father and son to be head coaches in a Super Bowl.

Chiefs: Andy Reid, 61, is the sixth-winningest coach of all-time with 207 victories in 21 seasons but is still looking for his first Super Bowl title. His 15-year gap between Super Bowls is the second longest by a coach, to Dick Vermeil’s 19 years.

MISCELLANEOUS

National anthem: Demi Lovato

Halftime show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline

Did you know? Teams wearing white jerseys have won 13 of the past 15 Super Bowls. The Niners, who will wear white jerseys with gold pants, are 2-0 in Super Bowls with that combination.