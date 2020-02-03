GAME BALLS

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: Overcame two interceptions by throwing for 141 yards and two TDs in the fourth quarter.

Damien Williams, Chiefs RB: Ran 17 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and scored the go-ahead TD on a 5-yard catch.

Chris Jones, Chiefs DT: Only one tackle, but he also tipped three balls and his pressure led to an early interception.