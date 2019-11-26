The Super Bowl Host Committee reported raising $54 million in overall revenue, which covered the cost of the 2018 Minneapolis event, according to financial disclosure forms filed with the state.

Neither the host committee for the Super Bowl nor the 2019 NCAA Final Four organization was public and the money raised was private, so the documents comprise the sole public peek into revenue and expenses.

This was the last disclosure form to be filed by the Super Bowl Host Committee. Most paid Super Bowl staffers moved on after the game, played Feb. 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium, leaving those remaining to pay the bills and terminate the organization.

The disclosure forms were submitted in November 2018 at a time when the Final Four committee was ramping up for the tournament in April 2019 and the Super Bowl committee was in the winding-down stage. Final fundraising numbers for the Final Four won’t be available until next year.

The estimated economic impact of the Super Bowl for the metro area was $370 million, and that of the Final Four was $143 million.

The disclosure forms include the salaries of top officials for both events.

As CEO for the Super Bowl, Maureen Bausch was paid $314,637 in 2018. That put her overall compensation for organizing the event over $1 million as she was paid $480,648 in 2017 and $468,891 in 2016.

Bausch, the first person hired here to run the Super Bowl, is CEO of Bold North Consulting, her private communications firm.

Super Bowl Chief Operating Officer Dave Haselman was paid $254,000 for 2018. In 2017, he was paid $388,821, which was $50,000 more than he was paid in 2016, according to the tax documents.

Haselman is an associate with Bausch’s consulting firm. He also commutes from the Twin Cities to New Jersey to help the Ghermezians, owners of the Mall of America, with the opening of their New Jersey venture called American Dream at Meadowlands.

Wendy Williams Blackshaw, the Super Bowl’s marketing and sales vice president, was paid $147,436 in 2018. She was paid $236,574 in 2017 and $252,709 in 2016. Blackshaw is senior vice president of marketing at Greater MSP, a metro development partnership.

For the Final Four, CEO Kate Mortenson was paid $150,000 in 2018, the identical amount she was paid in 2017.

One Final Four staff member besides Mortenson, COO Cydni Bickerstaff, earned more than six figures; her compensation was just shy of $123,000. Bickerstaff is vice president of operations for Greater MSP.