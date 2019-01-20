Wolves gameday: 6 p.m. vs. Phoenix at Target Center FSN, 830-AM

Preview: Having lost two straight and three of four, the Wolves find themselves in 11th place in the 15-team Western Conference, 3½ games out of eighth place, which is currently held onto by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves have back-to-back games looming with Phoenix, the worst team in the conference. But the Wolves already have lost to the Suns, in Phoenix on Dec. 15, one of just 11 games they have won. This will be the final game in a four-game road trip for the Suns, who have lost three straight and 10 of 12 after Saturday’s loss at Charlotte. But those two wins were against Sacramento and Denver, two teams currently in playoff position.

Players to watch: Wolves F Taj Gibson had 14 points and 11 rebounds Friday, his 100th career double-double. Limited by foul trouble, C Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes Friday. Suns G Devin Booker is averaging 24.5 points per game. He had 28 points in the Suns’ victory over the Wolves in December.

Numbers: Friday’s loss to San Antonio marked the fourth time the Wolves have lost in games where they led by 10 or more points. The Wolves are 6-3 in their past nine vs. the Suns and have won five of six at Target Center. The Suns’ Deandre Ayton had 18 points in that game, 10 in the fourth quarter.

Injuries: Wolves F Robert Covington (knee) and G Tyus Jones (ankle) are out. Suns G Jamal Crawford (knee) was listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. G Jawun Evans and F George King are currently in the G League.