The Twin Cities didn’t get off scot-free this time, but southern Minnesota once again took the brunt of the season’s latest snowstorm with some towns getting more than half a foot.

Mainline roads remained partly snow covered in the metro area Monday morning after more than 4 inches of snow fell in spots, while other parts of the Twin Cities barely saw anything.

But to the southwest and southeast of the Twin Cities roads remained snow covered and treacherous Monday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Sunday was the snowiest day in the Twin Cities since Dec. 16, the National Weather Service said, and the white stuff led to scores of traffic mishaps. Between noon and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol responded to 227 crashes and 59 spinouts in the metro area. There were no serious injuries or deaths, but 25 people were injured, the patrol said.

Statewide there were 384 crashes, the patrol said.

The most dramatic was a multicar pileup around 5 p.m. Sunday on I-694 near Central Avenue in Fridley that led to the freeway being shut down for a short time.

On Sunday afternoon, cars were caught in a multiple car incident on southbound 35W just north of the 46th Street overpass in Minneapolis.

Classes in a number of districts were delayed 2 hours on Monday, including in Cannon Falls, Comfrey, Fairmont, Mankato, Marshall, Pine Island, St. James and Winona.

St. James saw the most snow with 9.5 inches. Close behind were Springfield and Madison with 9 inches followed by Madelia with 8.3 inches, Wabasso with 8 inches and 7 inches in Albert Lea, Austin and Hartland, and 6.8 inches in Mankato.

Across the metro, totals included 4.5 inches in Delano, 4.2 inches in Apple Valley, 4 inches in Burnsville and Watertown, 3.5 inches in Golden Valley and Richfield and 1 inch in South St. Paul and Eagan, the weather service said.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the metro is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday as the snow moves out of the area. After a cloudy Monday and a high of 27, a slow warming trend will begin. Temperatures will crack the freezing mark on Wednesday and rise into the 40s Thursday through Sunday. The period should be dry except for a chance of rain or snow on Thursday night and Friday morning, the weather service said.