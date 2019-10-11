Fish With Crispy Breadcrumbs, Kale and Onions

Serves 4.

Note: From "Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade."

• 4 (5- to 6-oz.) fresh or frozen skinless flounder, sole, tilapia or cod fillets, 1/2-in. thick

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 lemons

• 1 c. coarse soft breadcrumbs

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon

• 4 tbsp. butter, divided

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 4 c. halved and sliced sweet onions (1 1/4 lb.)

• 1 (5- to 6-oz.) pkg. fresh baby kale

Directions

Thaw fish, if frozen. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Slice 1 lemon. Quarter the remaining lemon.

In a small bowl, combine breadcrumbs, tarragon and dash of salt.

In an extra-large skillet, warm 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add crumb mixture; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until toasted. Remove from skillet.

In same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter and the oil over medium. Add onions and a dash of salt; cook 5 minutes. Add lemon slices. Cook about 5 minutes more or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Add kale; toss until lightly wilted. Remove from skillet.

In same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium. Add fish; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily, turning once. Top fish with crumb mixture. Serve atop kale mixture with lemon quarters.