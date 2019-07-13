Fattoush

Serves 4.

Note: In Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East, there is a whole class of dishes dedicated to using up old flatbread, called fattat. Sumac is a spice available at Penzeys and Middle Eastern markets, as well as by order from Walmart or online. A good substitute for this very tart spice is lemon zest. From “Vegetables Unleashed, A Cookbook,” by José Andres and Matt Goulding.

• 1 seedless (English) cucumber, quartered lengthwise and cut into 3/4-in. dice

• 1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 3/4-in. pieces

• 6 to 8 radishes, thinly sliced

• 12 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/2 c. thinly sliced red onion

• 1/3 c. coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

• 1/4 c. coarsely chopped mint

• 1 tsp. sumac (see Note)

• 1/2 c. Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette (see recipe)

• Kosher salt

• 4 c. pita chips (or 4 old pitas, toasted and broken into 1/2-in. pieces)

Directions

Combine the cucumber, pepper, radishes, tomatoes, onion, parsley, mint and sumac in a large bowl. Toss with enough vinaigrette to generously coat the vegetables. Season with salt and toss again.

Top the salad with pita chips or toasted pita pieces, and serve.

Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette

Makes a scant 1/2 cup.

Note: Pomegranate molasses is available from some supermarkets and Middle Eastern markets, as well as ordered from Walmart or online. Grenadine or cranberry juice concentrate is a good substitute for it. From “Vegetables Unleashed, A Cookbook,” by José Andres and Matt Goulding.

• 1 1/2 tbsp. pomegranate molasses (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt

Directions

Whisk together the pomegranate molasses, vinegar and lemon juice in a small bowl. Gradually add the olive oil, whisking until emulsified. Season with salt.