Creamy Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup

Serves 8.

Note: Coconut milk tends to separate, so shake its container well before opening, then thoroughly stir before measuring it to add to a recipe. From "Better Homes & Gardens Fast or Slow."

• 1 1/2 lb. orange-flesh sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces (4 c.)

• 4 c. cauliflower florets

• 1 c. chopped onion

• 1/2 c. chopped carrot

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 6 c. vegetable broth or reduced-sodium chicken broth

• 2 tsp. ground coriander

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. ground ginger

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, and more for garnish

• 1 c. canned unsweetened full-fat coconut milk (see Note)

• Chopped fresh cilantro, optional

Directions

In a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker, combine the sweet potatoes, cauliflower, onion, carrot, garlic, broth, coriander, cumin, salt, ginger and cayenne. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours.

Using a handheld immersion blender, process soup until smooth. (Or let soup cool slightly. Transfer soup in batches to a food processor or blender. Cover and process until smooth.)

Stir in coconut milk, if desired. To serve, top with cilantro and a sprinkle of cayenne, if desired.