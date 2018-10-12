Creamy Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup
Serves 8.
Note: Coconut milk tends to separate, so shake its container well before opening, then thoroughly stir before measuring it to add to a recipe. From "Better Homes & Gardens Fast or Slow."
• 1 1/2 lb. orange-flesh sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces (4 c.)
• 4 c. cauliflower florets
• 1 c. chopped onion
• 1/2 c. chopped carrot
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 6 c. vegetable broth or reduced-sodium chicken broth
• 2 tsp. ground coriander
• 1 tsp. ground cumin
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, and more for garnish
• 1 c. canned unsweetened full-fat coconut milk (see Note)
• Chopped fresh cilantro, optional
Directions
In a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker, combine the sweet potatoes, cauliflower, onion, carrot, garlic, broth, coriander, cumin, salt, ginger and cayenne. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours.
Using a handheld immersion blender, process soup until smooth. (Or let soup cool slightly. Transfer soup in batches to a food processor or blender. Cover and process until smooth.)
Stir in coconut milk, if desired. To serve, top with cilantro and a sprinkle of cayenne, if desired.
