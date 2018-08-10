Creamy Bacon-Corn Chowder

Serves 4.

Note: From "The All-New Fresh Food Fast," by the editors of Cooking Light.

• 4 center-cut bacon slices

• 3/4 c. chopped yellow onion

• 1 1/2 tsp. minced garlic (about 2 garlic cloves)

• 3 c. whole milk

• 2 tbsp. flour

• 1 1/2 c. sweet corn (freshly cut off the cob or frozen and thawed)

• 1 1/2 c. frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

• 1 (14.5-oz.) can cream-style corn

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

• 1/8 tsp. kosher salt

• Chopped fresh thyme or flat-leaf parsley, optional

Directions

Cook the bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp, about 5 minutes. Drain bacon on a plate lined with paper towels, reserving the drippings in the Dutch oven. Add the onion and garlic to the Dutch oven, and cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk and flour, add to the mixture in the Dutch oven and bring to a boil over high, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium.

Stir in the corn kernels, hash browns, cream-style corn, pepper and salt, and cook until vegetables are tender and the soup is thickened, about 3 minutes. Crumble the bacon and sprinkle over the soup. Sprinkle with the thyme or parsley, if desired.