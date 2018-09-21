Coconut-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Serves 4.

Note: From "Better Homes & Gardens New Cookbook."

• 1 1/2 lb. pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut into 8 slices

• 3/4 c. canned unsweetened coconut milk

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh ginger

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 tsp. sea salt

• 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 c. chopped raw macadamia nuts

• 1/4 c. unsweetened shredded coconut

• 1 to 2 tbsp. coconut oil

• Mango Salsa (see recipe)

Directions

Using flat side of meat mallet, flatten meat between 2 pieces of plastic wrap to 1/2 inch thick. For marinade, in a bowl, combine coconut milk, ginger, garlic, salt and cayenne. Add meat; turn to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator 2 to 3 hours, turning meat occasionally. Drain meat and discard marinade.

In shallow dish, beat eggs with fork. In food processor, cover and pulse nuts and shredded coconut just until finely chopped. Dip meat slices in egg, turning to coat. Lightly sprinkle both sides with nut mixture.

In 10-inch heavy skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add meat, half at a time, and cook 4 to 6 minutes or until slightly pink in center, turning once and adding remaining 1 tablespoon oil if needed. Serve with Mango Salsa.

Mango Salsa

Makes about 2 1/2 cups.

Note: From "Better Homes & Gardens New Cookbook."

• 1/2 tsp. lime zest

• 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 1/2 c. chopped mango

• 3/4 c. finely chopped red bell pepper

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced green onions

• 2 tbsp. coconut oil

• 1 fresh Scotch bonnet or serrano chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine lime zest and juice, along with the mango, red pepper, green onions, coconut oil, chile, salt and pepper.