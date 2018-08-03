Chicken Skewers With Italian Sausage and Lemon Wedges

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Serve the skewers as is, or slide everything on top of a bed of rice or another grain, squeezing the lemon wedges over the top. From "How to Grill Everything," by Mark Bittman.

• 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• Salt and pepper

• 1 lb. sweet or hot Italian sausage, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 2 lemons, cut into 8 wedges each

Directions

If you're using bamboo or wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, start the coals or heat a gas grill for medium direct coking. Make sure the grates are clean.

Cut the chicken into 1-inch pieces, toss with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Alternate the chicken, sausage and lemon on the skewers, packing the food fairly tightly. (You can assemble the skewers several hours ahead, cover and refrigerate until ready to grill.)

Put the skewers on the grill directly over the fire. Close the lid and cook, turning the skewers several times, until the chicken and sausage are no longer pink in the center, 8 to 12 minutes total. (Nick with a small knife and peek inside to check on doneness.) Transfer to a platter and serve.

Variation: Smoky chicken and chorizo: Instead of Italian sausage, use Mexican chorizo. Cured Spanish chorizo works, too, and will get crisp as the chicken cooks through. Sprinkle the chicken with 1 teaspoon smoked paprika along with the salt and pepper before skewering.