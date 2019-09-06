Butternut Squash Ravioli With Curry Sauce

Makes 2 large or 4 small servings.

Note: From "Food You Love but ­Different," by Danielle Oron.

• 1 (8-oz.) pkg. butternut squash or pumpkin ravioli

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1/2 yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 1/2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

• Kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1/2 tsp. curry powder

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• 1/4 c. chicken stock

• 1/4 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh dill

• Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Cook the ravioli according to the package directions for al dente.

Meanwhile, prepare the curry sauce. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes, and season with salt and cook for another minute. Add the turmeric and curry powder and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Increase the heat to medium-high and deglaze the pan with the white wine. Reduce by half, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the chicken stock and cream, and cook until bubbly and thickening, about 2 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ravioli to the sauce. Cook, swirling the pan, until the sauce has thickened nicely and coats the ravioli, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the Parmesan, dill, more salt to taste and pepper.

Plate and garnish with more Parmesan and pepper.